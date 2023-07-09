Home

Business

International Flights: IndiGo Announces Direct Flights From Delhi to Baku From Aug 11 | Check Full Schedule, Ticket Fare

International Flights: IndiGo Announces Direct Flights From Delhi to Baku From Aug 11 | Check Full Schedule, Ticket Fare

International Flights: Notably, the flights will be operated by IndiGo’s Airbus A320neo aircraft, which has a capacity of 180 passengers.

International Flights Latest News Today: India’s leading low-cost airline IndiGo on Friday announced direct flights from Delhi to Baku, marking the airline’s 30th international destination and 108th overall destination. The airline in a statement said the flight services will start from August 11, 2023 and the passengers can enjoy exclusive flights between Delhi and the captivating city of Baku as these new flights promise unforgettable experiences for both business and leisure travellers alike.

Trending Now

This latest destination makes IndiGo the only airline in the country to offer direct flight services to Baku, Tbilisi, Jakarta, and Nairobi, as part of its ambitious international expansion plan. With Baku, IndiGo now serves 30 international destinations and a total of 108 destinations worldwide.

You may like to read

Check Delhi-Baku Fight Schedule

According to the airline, flights will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Flight 6E 1803 will leave from Delhi at 20:20 and arrive in Baku at 23:50 and the return flight 6E 1804 will depart from Baku at 01:40 and arrive in Delhi at 07:10. The flight time will be approximately 4 hours and 30 minutes.

Flight No. Origin Destination Departure Arrival Frequency 6E 1803 Delhi Baku 20:20 23:50 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun 6E 1804 Baku Delhi 01:40 07:10 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun

Notably, the flights will be operated by IndiGo’s Airbus A320neo aircraft, which has a capacity of 180 passengers.

Talking about the new operations, Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, expressed his delight about the launch of the new flights and emphasized the significance of reviving the historical Silk Route connection between Delhi and Baku.

Being the largest city of Azerbaijan, Baku is situated on the Caspian Sea and the city holds immense cultural and historical value.

The new flight operations to this city will meet the growing travel demand from India to Azerbaijan, facilitating cultural exchanges and strengthening bilateral ties.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES