International Flights: IndiGo Begins New Flights to Abu Dhabi From These Indian Cities | Check Full Schedule

International Flights Latest Update: Known as India’s largest domestic airline, IndiGo has launched new flight services to Abu Dhabi from Lucknow and Ahmedabad. The flight services will begin on these routes on July 12, 2023, and August 11, 2023, respectively. Notably, the airline begins the services to strengthen the international connectivity and to meet the growing demand for travel to the Middle East.

Check Full Schedule

As per the updates from the airline, the new flights will operate daily and will depart from Lucknow at 18:20 and arrive in Abu Dhabi at 20:55. The flight on return will depart from Abu Dhabi at 21:55 and arrive in Lucknow at 03:25.

In the similar manner, IndiGo will launch new flights between Ahmedabad and Abu Dhabi, effective August 11, 2023. These new flights will operate daily and will depart from Ahmedabad at 20:00 and arrive in Abu Dhabi at 21:35. The flight on return will depart from Abu Dhabi at 22:35 and arrive in Ahmedabad at 03:10.

Flight Services From Multiple Cities

At present, IndiGo operates flights to Abu Dhabi from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kochi and Hyderabad. The new flights from IndiGo have been launched amid Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism’s recent announcement of its plan to attract 24 million visitors by 2023.

IndiGo in a statement said these flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers and will further bolster the airline’s international connectivity.

The new flights on Lucknow-Abu Dhabi and Ahmedabad-Abu Dhabi routes will significantly improve convenience for passengers travelling from northern and western parts of India to the cosmopolitan capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier in the day, the airline also announced a new flight connecting Mumbai and Jakarta, effective from August 7. The new flights have been introduced on the route keeping in mind the rising demand for travel to Indonesia, the airline said.

