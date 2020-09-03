International Flights Latest News: Part of Central goverbment’s Vande Bharat Mission phase 6, airline major IndiGo on Thursday said it has commenced biweekly services between India and Maldives. Also Read - Vande Bharat Mission Phase 6: Lufthansa to Operate 160 Flights Between India, Germany in Sept | Check Details Here

The development comes as India recently established bilateral air bubbles with Maldives to repatriate stranded Indians from the country.

As per announcement from the IndiGo, the airline will operate flights on the Kochi-Male-Kochi route twice a week.

“Male will be connected to various domestic destinations in India from Kochi, while providing safe and hassle-free flying experience on board a lean, clean flying machine,” William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo, was quoted as saying in a statement.

Saying that India is one of the key markets for inbound tourism for Maldives, Boulter said these flights will promote trade tourism and mobility, giving a boost to economic recovery in both the countries.

The development comes after Maldives opened its international border for tourists on July 15 since the inhabited islands and resort islands of Maldives have been largely unaffected by the current pandemic.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.