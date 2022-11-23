International Flights: IndiGo Launches Flight Services To Portugal, Switzerland Via Istanbul | Details Here

International Flights Latest News Today: Indian airline IndiGo on Wednesday launched flight services to Portugal and Switzerland via Istanbul under its codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines. The airline in a statement said the new routes and frequencies, effective from November 23, will offer new options and more capacity for customers exploring travel between India and Europe in the upcoming holiday season. The airline said the flights will cater to business and leisure travelers.

“We have witnessed a huge demand for travel from India to Turkey, Switzerland, and Portugal. Keeping the customer demand in mind, we now offer 19 connecting flights through Istanbul to destinations like Geneva, Lisbon, Porto, and Basel,” Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said.

He said this will not only enhance international connectivity but also add capacity to these routes and make travel more affordable.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, IndiGo also announced it operated its first international freighter flight between Kolkata and Yangon on November 22.

“We have expanded IndiGo CarGo operations to international shores with its flight between Kolkata-Yangon. Both cities are major commercial hubs, and freighter service between them will bolster the supply chain between India and Myanmar.

“We anticipate that the business will expand over the next few months as we expand our freighter fleet and add new destinations to our CarGo network,” Mahesh Malik, Chief Commercial Officer – CarGo at IndiGo, said.

These destinations are known for their breath-taking scenic tourist locations throughout the year. Portugal offers some of Europe’s most pristine beaches with turquoise water surrounded by sandstone cliffs and curiously formed rock formations.

Major tourist attractions are the capital Lisbon, the city of Porto, Odemira, Faro and the city of Sintra.

There is a lot to do in Portugal, from visiting old castles and palaces to surfing at the Atlantic Ocean Coastline. The old village of Sortelha, the Pena Palace, the Castle of the Moors, the historic fishing town of Cascais and the waterfalls of the Azores are among the things you must see if you are travelling to Portugal.

The airline said that these flights will not only promote international tourism, trade, and commerce, but also make travel affordable to these destinations through direct connections and additional capacity.

Snow-capped mountains, pristine beaches, delicious food, rich culture, architectural marvels, Christmas markets, winter festivals, and of course, New Years’ celebrations will make Europe magical and more appealing to the customers