International Flights Latest News: The flight operations between India and Nepal which were suspended due to coronavorus outbreak will now start very soon. As per updates from Nepal's Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, preparation are underway to grant permission for operating New Delhi-Kathmandu flights from next week.

Giving further details, Joint Secretary at the Ministry, Buddhi Sagar Lamichhane said the Nepal-India flight has been finalised and it would commence within seven to 10 days from today.

"The topic of starting flights has been determined. We will send a positive response to the 'air bubble' concept that India sent through diplomatic channel to the Ministry regarding the date of operating the flights. After this the airlines of both countries would be urged to prepare for the flight," he said.

However, the joint secretary said that all this process would take maximum 10 days and flight would be operated immediately after that. Notably, only two flights would be operated on Kathmandu-Delhi route in the starting phase. But the two countries can increase the number of flights based on the need later on

In Nepal, the regular international flights resumed operation on September 1 after about six months since they were halted following the nationwide shutdown on March 24. In the wake of these developments, the flight operations to New Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore were suspended.

The development comes after Kathmandu on November 25 decided to accept the ‘air bubble model’ proposed by India regarding resumption of flights between the two countries.

About flight operations to other countries, Nepal government said it could grant permission for the same based on the need. At present, flight operations to Bangladesh, Bhutan and Thailand besides India have been suspended while flights are in operation to other destinations.

The Nepal government stated that 29 airlines including three from Nepal have been operating international flights to various destinations in 16 countries.