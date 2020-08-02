International Flight Latest News: After number of countries resumed international flights, Kuwait has also restarted its flight services but has banned flights from 31 countries. Also Read - After Month-long Ban, Nepal Starts Telecasting All Indian News Channels Now

Soon after reopening its airspace for international flight operations, Kuwait suspended commercial flights from 31 countries on the advice of health authorities. Some of the banned countries include India, Iran, China, Brazil, Lebanon, Spain, Singapore, Egypt and Sri Lanka.

As per updates, Kuwait on Saturday resumed commercial flight services as part of its phased re-opening. Notably, the flight operations started nearly after a five-month of suspension when the country imposed lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The development comes at a time when Kuwait has recorded over 67,000 cases and more than 400 deaths. As per updates, the Kuwait International Airport has started operation at about 30% capacity from Saturday. It will gradually increase its operations in the coming months.

On Saturday, the Indian government said that the suspension of scheduled international flights to and from the country has been extended till August 31 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The suspension of scheduled international commercial services was till July 31. In the wake of the pandemic, overseas flights were suspended in late March, while cargo flights and those approved by the DGCA have been permitted to operate.

Earlier, Kuwait had said that it would not allow India’s national carriers Air India and other flights to land in its capital from July 1.