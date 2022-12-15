International Flights: Air India Begins Services to San Francisco From Mumbai. Check Full Schedule

International Flights: Air India operates non-stop flights from Mumbai to Newark, from Delhi to New York, Newark, Washington DC, San Francisco, and Chicago, and from Bengaluru to San Francisco.

Air India earlier this month started its three times a week flight between Bengaluru and San Francisco.

International Flights Latest News Today: Air India on Thursday launched direct flights from Mumbai to San Francisco and announced plans to start services from the financial capital to New York, Frankfurt and Paris early next year. The launch of the service was inaugurated by civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Check Full Schedule Here

Air India said the Mumbai-San Francisco flight will be operated thrice a week.

Air India flight will operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays with the newly-inducted Boeing 777-200LR aircraft.

This will take the airline’s India-US frequency to 40 non-stop flights per week.

“Air India continues to develop Mumbai as an important hub for international as well as domestic traffic. The launch of the Mumbai-San Francisco route will be followed by Mumbai-New York City (JFK), Mumbai-Frankfurt, and Mumbai-Paris. Additional domestic flights originating from Mumbai will also be added,” the airline said in a statement.

After inaugurating the flight, Scindia said the country’s civil aviation sector is on the cusp of transformation and boom. “We need to push further, stronger, faster…,” the minister said here.

According to the Air India chief, the carrier will be starting non-stop flights from Mumbai to New York, Paris and Frankfurt in early 2023.