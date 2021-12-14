International Flights Latest News Today: The air passengers who are eagerly waiting for the normal international flight operations to resume, here comes a big update for you. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said the resumption of regular flight serves depends on the omicron situation. He added that the authorities concerned are keenly watching over the situation as it unfolds.Also Read - UK Scientists Trial First Needle-Free Air-Powered Covid-19 Vaccine

It must be noted that the DGCA had on November 26 decided to restart scheduled commercial international flights to and from India from December 15. However, the decision was put on hold in less than a week with the emergence of Omicron. Moreover, the DGCA had last week extended the ban on international flights till January 31.

Due to pandemic, the scheduled commercial international passenger flights have been suspended since March 23, 2020. Currently, the flights are being operated under bilateral air bubble arrangements with various countries in a restricted manner.

Speaking at a summit, Scindia said the normalisation of international flights would depend on the Omicron situation.

“Keeping in mind the health, we cannot dissociate ourselves from COVID. We are working closely with the health ministry. When we tide over Omicron, we can look at going back to normalcy even vis-a-vis international travel but I cannot give you the date today,” he said.

Jyotiraditya Scindia also talked about domestic air traffic and added that it is ranging between 3.7 to 3.9 lakh passengers per day and pre-COVID, the highest was close to 4.2 lakh passengers per day. The domestic capacity was increased in a “very gradual and monitored process” and on October 18, the government allowed 100 per cent capacity for domestic airlines.

“Today, we are running 3.7 to 3.9 lakh passengers per day and on a seat load factor basis of 75-81 per cent, which is a very healthy seat load factor. Keeping that in mind, I was looking at opening up international travel but as you all are aware, just on the anvil of that the world got hit by Omicron,” Scindia said.

Even though the international passenger services have been suspended since March 23, 2020, but special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020 and under bilateral “air bubble” arrangements with selected countries since July 2020.

Till now, India has formed air bubble pacts with around 32 countries including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

