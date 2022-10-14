International Flights Latest News Today: To further expand its international operations, full-service airline Vistara on Friday announced air services between Pune and Singapore from December 2. Talking about the flight schedule, the airline said it will operate four weekly flights between Pune and Singapore using an Airbus A321neo aircraft with a three-class configuration.Also Read - Singapore Airlines Holds Talks With Tata Group Over Vistara, Air India Integration: Report

"We are very excited to be able to launch the long-awaited connection between Pune and Singapore. Singapore is a key market for business and leisure travel from various points in India and we are glad that the new route will offer enhanced connectivity to our customers," Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said.

The airline said it is offering introductory all-inclusive round-trip fares for Pune-Singapore-Pune at Rs 17,799 for economy, Rs 32,459 for premium economy and Rs 82,999 for business class.

Pune-Singapore Flight Schedule:

Flight No Departure Dep. Time Arrival Arr. Time Days of Ops UK111 Pune 01:10 Singapore 10:30 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun UK112 Singapore 11:50 Pune 15:15 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun

Apart from this, the Vistara airline also recently announced daily flights between Mumbai and Kathmandu with effect from 15 November.

For the information of the air passengers, Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Group with a 51% share and Singapore Airlines with a 49% stake.

At present, Vistara has 53 aircraft in its fleet including 51 narrow-body aircraft and two wide-body planes and the airline is expected to induct its third wide-body Boeing 787 Dreamliner this month.