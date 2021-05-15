New Delhi: Amid the raging second wave of coronavirus pandemic, India’s aviation industry is facing its biggest crisis with more and more countries banning international flights. Domestic flights have also taken a toll as airlines restricted passenger capacity in order to curb the viral infection. The daily passenger count has dropped below 1 lakh for the first time in more than six months, according to the Union Civil Aviation Ministry. Also Read - Goa Airport to Remain Shut at Night Till THIS Date. Check Details

International flights for regular passengers from India have been banned since March last year and only repatriation flights under the Vande Bharat Mission remained functional. However, with the rise of COVID-19 cases this year every major country including the US, UK, Dubai, Maldives, among others have restricted travel from India. This has primarily affected Air India, which was conducting the flight scheme with the central government. Domestic flights, too, have reduced their flight frequencies to popular destinations in order to reduce the chances of spreading the infection. Also Read - Cake Surprise: Cow Dung Cakes Found in Indian Passenger's Baggage at US Airport, Destroyed

When will international flights resume in India?

The Union Civil Aviation Ministry has extended the flight ban on international travellers till May end. However, the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that scheduled flights may be allowed on select routes by the competent authority on a case to case basis. India currently has a bilateral air bubble agreement with 27 countries, which are also exempt from international flights. However, many of them have currently banned Indian flights fearing the new deadly strain. Also Read - We Will Stop Work: Air India Pilot Union Demands Vaccination of Crew on Priority

Air India to Resume International Flights

Air India is expected to operate international flights from London to Mumbai from May 17. However, services will not be operational on May 18, 23, and 30.

Australia Resumes Repatriation Flights From India

The repatriation flights facilitated by the Australian government for its stranded citizens in India resumed from Friday, according to foreign minister Marise Payne. The flight departed from Sydney to pick up Australian passengers in New Delhi before arriving back in Darwin on Saturday. It has also carried life-saving oxygen equipment to India to support its COVID-19 response, she said.