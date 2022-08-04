International Flights to Dubai Latest Update: For the regular Indian air passengers to UAE, here’s a big update for you. The ticket fares from India to United Arab Emirates (UAE) is set to increase in September as expats returning from holidays and job seekers will generate huge demand for flights and seats. As per a report by The Siasat Daily, the ticket price increase could range from 40 to 50 percent and more as business-related flights will also increase from next month.Also Read - Unattended Tiffin Box in Delhi’s Rohini Sparks Panic, Delhi Police Says Nothing Suspicious Found

Check one-way ticket fare India-UAE Flight Prices

The air passengers must note that the one-way ticket fare from Delhi to Dubai will cost around Dirhams 930 (Rs 19,986) which is a significant increase from Dirhams 500 (Rs 10,743), the current price.

will cost around Dirhams 930 (Rs 19,986) which is a significant increase from Dirhams 500 (Rs 10,743), the current price. On the other hand, the air ticket from Mumbai to Dubai will likely hit Dirhams 800 (Rs 17,189) in September as compared to around Dirham 550 (Rs 11,817) at present.

will likely hit Dirhams 800 (Rs 17,189) in September as compared to around Dirham 550 (Rs 11,817) at present. And not just this, the air ticket from Kochi to Dubai is already on the higher side as most airlines charge over Dirham 1,000 (Rs21,487).

After the relaxation of the COVID restrictions, India has allowed international flights to operate and hence the air traffic has skyrocketed. Various international and domestic airlines have enhanced their capacity. Especially, Dubai, and Mumbai have already been spotted as the world's busiest, in terms of flight seats, according to a recent report by aviation consultancy OAG.

Apart from this, India's aviation will witness a host of new airlines – and which could aim for the UAE market soon. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Akasa Air has opened ticket sales for its first commercial flights starting August 7. On the other hand, Jet Airways has also secured air operator license from the aviation regulator to restart in the third quarter of 2022.