International Flights Latest News Today: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday said over 3,200 international flights will be operated per week from India during this year’s summer schedule which commences on Sunday.Also Read - DGCA Issues Draft Guidelines For Airlines On Flying Of Specially Abled Passenger Days After IndiGo Imbroglio

In a statement, the DGCA further said over 1,466 departures per week have been approved for Indian carriers. On the other hand, 1,783 departures per week will be operated by foreign airlines. Also Read - Put Passengers On 'No-Fly List' For COVID-19 Norm Violations: Delhi HC Tells DGCA

The DGCA added that the Summer Schedule 2022 is effective from March 27, 2022, till October 29, 2022. Also Read - Viral Video: SpiceJet Air Hostess Grooves To Ladki Deewani Lage, Netizens Call Her 'Super Dancer' | Watch

“A total of 1,466 departures per week have been approved to 43 destinations in 27 countries,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

The DGCA said according to the approved schedule, IndiGo will operate 505 departures per week, followed by Air India at 361, Air India Express at 340, SpiceJet at 130, GoAir (GoFirst now) at 74, and Vistara at 56.

Apart from this, a total of 60 foreign airlines from 40 countries have also been given the approval to operate 1,783 frequencies to and from India during ‘Summer Schedule 2022’.

Giving details, the DGCA said out of the approved schedule, Gulf-based carriers like Emirates will operate 170 departures per week, followed by Oman Air at 115, Air Arabia at 110, Qatar Airways at 99, Gulf Air at 82, Etihad Airways at 80, Saudi Arabian Airlines at 63, and Kuwait Airways at 56.

Furthermore, Sri Lanka Airlines will operate 128 departures per week, Singapore Airlines at 65, British Airways at 49, Thai Airways at 36, Lufthansa German at 32, Malaysia Airlines at 30, Japan Air Lines at 22, Air France at 20, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines at 18 and Aeroflot Russian Airlines at 6.

In addition to tall these airlines, the Centre has allowed operations to and from India of airlines such as Salam Air, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, Qantas, and American Airline.

The development comes after the Central government allowed the resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services from March 27.

“After having recognised the increased vaccination coverage across the globe and in consultation with the stakeholders, the Government of India has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to or from India from March 27, 2022,” an official communique had said on March 8.