International Flights Latest News, 20 July 2021: Days after relaxing travel restrictions for tourists, Canada has extended the ban on international flights from India till August 21, 2021. As a result, the travel restrictions for Indian passengers planning to travel to Canada will roll over for another month, the Government of Canada announced on Tuesday.

High Commissioner of India to Canada, Ajay Bisaria, had recently met with the Air India Toronto representative to restart international flights between India and Canada. Bisaria had said it was of the utmost importance to resume flights between the two countries, especially for students in view of the reopening of colleges.

Meanwhile, Canada has announced relaxation for international passengers, apart from those travelling from India. Starting August, fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents from the US can enter Canada without being required to observe the mandatory quarantine period. The same rule is also applied to workers with valid work permits, international students, and relatives of permanent residents.

At the same time, fully vaccinated tourists from all other countries will be allowed to enter Canada from September 7.

Canada’s Public Health Agency had already announced a slew of travel relaxations from July 5, as part of the first phase of lifting restrictions. Meanwhile, those travelling to Canada via connecting flights still have to produce negative RT-PCR test results, which has to be conducted at the final point of departure before entering Canada.