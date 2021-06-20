International Flights Latest News: Leading Dubai-based airline Emirates announced that it will resume international flights connecting India, South Africa and Nigeria travellers planning to fly to Dubai. The development comes as a huge relief for Indian passengers. The announcement comes after the Dubai government eased travel protocols for inbound international passenger flights from the three nations. International flights from India were banned by the UAE late April due to the second wave of coronavirus here. Also Read - International Flights: Now Air India Express Operates First Flight Service to Dubai With Fully Vaccinated Staff

Guidelines for International Flights to Dubai

International flights to Dubai will begin on June 23, Dubai’s Gulf News reported. According to the new travel protocols, those who have a valid residence visa and have received both doses of any UAE-approved coronavirus vaccine — Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sputnik V and Oxford-AstraZeneca — will be allowed to enter Dubai. Also Read - International Flights: UAE Now Allows Silver Residency Permit Holders To Fly From India

Passengers travelling to Dubai from India are required to undergo a rapid PCR test four hours prior to departure, as well as another RT-PCR test on arrival in Dubai. Also Read - THIS Airline is Giving Free Tickets to Passengers Vaccinated Against Covid. But...There's a Catch

In addition to that, passengers from India should undergo institutional quarantine upon arrival until they receive their PCR test result, which is expected to be received in 24 hours.

For those travelling from South Africa and Nigeria, non-residence visa is also allowed subject to the full vaccination and PCR tests. Passengers must carry a negative test certificate with a mandatory QR code from a PCR test at least 48 hours before departure, according to the Gulf News report. The UAE nationals are exempted from this requirement.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the ban on international flights till June 30 as the pandemic wave is still at a vulnerable stage. Dedicated cargo flights, flights under the bilateral air bubble pacts with select countries are, however, operating as per the usual protocols.