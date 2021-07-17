International Flights Latest News: After a brief confusion regarding Europe’s travel guidelines for vaccinated Indians, France has finally eased travel restrictions and allowed entry of those who have taken Serum Institute’s Covishield – the Indian-made version of AstraZeneca vaccine – against coronavirus infection. However, France has announced various other restrictions to tighten its borders against the spread of the Delta variant.Also Read - IWPA Urges Education Minister To Address Issues Of CBSE Private, Compartment, Patrachar & State Students

The change in travel guidelines came after a huge outcry regarding the European Union’s certification of COVID-19 vaccines that recognized only AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured in Europe. France still does not recognize the Chinese or Russian vaccines, only those authorized by the EU drug regulator, i.e., those developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson or AstraZeneca. Also Read - 1st Covid Positive Case Reported From Olympics Village in Tokyo. Details Here

France Adds Travel Restrictions For International Arrivals

Being one of the world’s top tourist destinations, the French Health Ministry recently revised its covid guidelines in view of the third wave warning and to curb the spread of Delta variant cases. As a result, France has made it mandatory for anyone arriving from Britain, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Greece or Cyprus who is not fully vaccinated, to present a negative RT-PCR test taken within 24 hours. Also Read - No Application Received For EU Authorisation of Covishield: European Medical Agency

According to France’s travel rules, a fully vaccinated individual is considered after one week of receiving the second dose. The wait period to be considered vaccinated was two weeks earlier.

Meanwhile, Tunisia, Indonesia, Cuba and Mozambique have been added to France’s “Red List” of countries with high covid positivity rates.