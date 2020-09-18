International Flights Latest News: Hours after Dubai Aviation Authority suspended Air India Express flights till October 2, the Indian airline said that flights to/from Dubai will operate as per original schedule starting tomorrow. Also Read - Dubai Suspends All Air India Express Flights For 15 Days For Allegedly Ferrying Covid-19 Positive Flyers Twice

“All Air India Express flights from/to Dubai will operate as per original schedule starting tomorrow,” Air India Express said in a statement on Friday. Also Read - Kozhikode Plane Crash: Supreme Court Issues Notice to Centre Over Runway Safety

Earlier in the day, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority had said it was suspending Air India Express flights for 15 days for allegedly carrying coronavirus positive passengers twice.

“All operation of Air India Express to Dubai Airports suspended for 15 days till Oct 2 after a #COVID19 positive passenger was found onboard a Jaipur-Dubai flight on Sept 4. It was 2nd such instance,” the Dubai aviation authority said.

“In addition to the suspension of operation, you will be further notified to pay all the expenditure incurred by the respective authorities for medical services and/or quarantine of any passenger(s) and the other passengers in the flight and also any other expenditure connected thereto.”