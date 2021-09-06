International Flights Latest News: Kuwait has become the latest city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to resume direct commercial international flights with India from Tuesday (September 7) after a four-month period. The UAE lifted travel restrictions last month and announced that it will resume commercial international flights with India, along with other countries in Southeast Asia and Egypt. The Gulf nation had opened applications for tourist visas from all countries starting August 30.Also Read - Delhi-London Air India Flight Delayed After Swarm of Ants Found in Business Class

Apart from India, other countries from where the international flights will start operations include Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal. Notably, the international flights will resume services while adhering to COVID guidelines issued by a ministerial committee of Kuwait.

UAE Travel Guidelines For International Flights to Kuwait

All passengers will need to be fully vaccinated with any one of the Covid-19 vaccines approved by the WHO.

Kuwaiti citizens, their first degree relatives and their domestic workers will be allowed to enter the country.

All passengers will have to present a negative PCR test result from within 48 hours before departing to UAE.

Passengers are mandated to download and register on the Alhosn app, using the UID and phone number

Check the full travel guidelines for UAE passengers here.

Kuwait had suspended all direct international flights from India on April 24 until further notice due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.