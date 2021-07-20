New Delhi: Passenger flights from a total of 16 countries to the UAE will remain suspended until further notice, media reports said quoting the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA). Among the countries listed in the advisory are – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Democratic Republic of Congo, India, Indonesia, Liberia, Namibia, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Uganda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Zambia.Also Read - International Flights Latest News: Canada Extends Travel Ban For India Till August 21

"The current development on the COVID- 19 pandemic leads the UAE to impose new flight and passengers' restrictions. The UAE government is closely monitoring the situation and will provide further updates and instructions as necessary," reported the Khaleej Times quoting a safety circular issued by the GCAA. The authority said the circular had been issued to 'harmonise flight and passengers' restrictions among all above countries'.

Travelling to countries on list banned too

The GCAA has also barred all UAE nationals, with the exception of diplomats and those suffering from medical emergencies from travelling to these countries as well. All other previously stated travel protocols — including allowing entry only to UAE citizens, diplomats, golden and silver residency visa holders — will remain in place. Private charter jet regulations still hold, with no more than eight passengers allowed to travel per flight, said the GCAA.