International Flights Latest News Today: As regular international flight operations resumed last month and airlines have increased flight frequency, reports suggest that the ticket fare on India-UAE route is likely to drop significantly for the air passengers ahead of Ramadan and Eid festivities. The assumption comes as the ticket prices between UAE and India have dropped in recent days also.Also Read - Important News For Greater Noida Residents. Your New Sectors Are...

The Emirates has increased the flight frequency to 170 per week between India and UAE and various other airlines have also increased their number of flights to India, which is likely to have an impact on the demand and ticket sales. Also Read - Goa's BITS Pilani Declared COVID Hotspot After 24 Students Test Positive. Preventive Measures Ordered

As per a report by Zee News, the ticket fares from New Delhi to Dubai in the first week of April may range from Rs 14,414 to Rs 16,473, as compared to Rs 20,591 to Rs 30,887 earlier this year. At present, Mumbai has the cheapest air fare starting at Rs 12,132. However, it is still more expensive to fly from several south Indian cities, with most airlines charging more than Rs 20,000. Also Read - Telangana Lifts Mask Rule Mandate, Other COVID Restrictions

The ticket fare is likely to drop as many other UAE-based airlines such as FlyDubai and Air Arabia are also planning to increase flight frequency to India in the coming weeks. It is also being reported that airlines such as Indigo and Air India may expand their operations from the Indian side.

The air traffic on the UAE-India route has increased ever since India has resumed regular international flights on March 27 after a two-year pause due to worldwide pandemic.

Last week, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement that a total of 1,466 departures per week have been approved to 43 destinations in 27 countries from India.

The DGCA added that as per the approved schedule, IndiGo will operate 505 departures per week, followed by Air India at 361, Air India Express 340, SpiceJet at 130, GoAir (GoFirst now) at 74 and Vistara at 56.