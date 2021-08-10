International Flights Latest News Today: After the UK lifted travel bans from India, Air India has announced non-stop flights between India and the United Kingdom from August 16. Sharing the detailed flight schedule, the national carrier said that it will operate 13 weekly flights connecting London with six Indian cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Amritsar, and Kochi from August 16 to September 1, 2021. It must be noted that the flights will be operated under the air bubble arrangements between the two countries.Also Read - DCGI Gives Nod For Study on Mixing of Covishield, Covaxin; Clinical Trial To Begin In Vellore: Report

The announcement on the flight schedule from Air India comes after the United Kingdom moved India from the country's 'Red' to "Amber" list, which means Indians can now travel to the United Kingdom without mandatory 10-day hotel quarantine.

Howe, it also must be noted that there has been an outcry in the past week over steep airfares on India-UK routes. Addressing this issue, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India tweeted: "There are media reports claiming India-UK one-way economy class fares have touched Rs. 4 lakhs. These reports have no proven basis. The veracity of Sh Sanjeev Gupta's claim has been thoroughly checked by the DGCA"

Giving further details, the aviation ministry said that the fares offered on the Delhi-London sector (Economy class) range from 1.03-1.21 lakhs for Indian carriers and 1.28-1.47 lakhs for UK carriers for travel during August 2021.

On the other hand, Air India also added that the fares differ depending on dates of travel, route, advance purchase. Air India, however, added that the seats at present for travel in August are available in Economy in the range of 1.15 lakhs. “Our average fares continue to remain as usual without any upward revision,” Air India stated.

Who can travel to UK:

Passengers who are planning to travel to UK need three Covid tests the first, at least three days prior to departure; the second, on the day of arrival or before Day 2; and the third, on or after Day 8. Home quarantine for 10 days is also mandatory for all passengers from India. UK nationals, who are fully vaccinated, don’t need quarantine nor the eighth-day test. Fully vaccinated people in the United States and other European countries will not need to quarantine on arrival in England.

Flight ban extended: It must be noted that the DGCA has already extended the ban on international flights till August 31. “However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation added.

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020 and under bilateral “air bubble” arrangements with selected countries since July 2020.

Till now, India has formed air bubble pacts with around 24 countries including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.