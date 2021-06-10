International Flights Latest News: Air passengers who are eagerly waiting for the lockdown to be over and so that they can fly to other countries, here comes an update for you. If you are planning to travel to UAE in the near future, then you will have to wait a bit as many airlines have suspended their services from India to the UAE due to COVID pandemic. The latest airline to suspend its flight services from India to UAE is Emirates airlines. Also Read - ‘False Report’: CoWin Stores Vaccination Data In Secure Digital Environment, Centre Issues Clarification

Issuing a statement posted on its website, Emirates, the flag carrier of the UAE, said that it has suspended the passenger flight services from India effective from 24 April until 6 July. The move from the airline was taken as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) extended the suspension of passenger flights from India till 6 July to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Furthermore, passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE," the Emirates said in the statement.

However, the airline said that the UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the revised published COVID-19 protocols will be exempt for travel.

Emirates had earlier announced that the flight suspension would continue till June 30. Notably, the flight ban was initially imposed on 22 April after a surge in COVID-19 cases in India.

Prior to the announcement from Emirates, Budget Indian carrier Air India Express recently had suspended its flight services from India to the UAE. Air India Express tweeted that the movement of passengers to the UAE from India (excluding UAE nationals) until July 6 had been suspended.

However, Air India Express said that the passengers who have booked to travel in that period could reschedule their tickets.