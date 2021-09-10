New Delhi: Here’s a great news for residents looking to travel to the United Arab Emirates. The UAE has allowed passengers from 15 countries, including India, to return to the country from Monday, according to a report in the Mint. These travellers, however, must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with a jab approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO). As per the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA), countries from which residents can fly into the UAE from 12 September, 2021 are: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria and Afghanistan, the Mint report said.Also Read - International Flights From Kabul’s Hamid Karzai Airport to India, Other Countries To Resume In 3 Days: Report

"Those who are fully vaccinated with any WHO-approved vaccines and who have been staying in one of the countries in the suspended list for more than six months since suspension decision was issued for each country, can come to the country under a new entry permit, and rectify their status after entry," said the NCEMA on Friday.

The decision comes as Dubai, one of the UAE's seven emirates, is preparing to open the Expo 2020 World Fair on 1st October after a year-long delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The regional business and tourism hub is relying on the fair to give it's economy a boost, reported news agency Reuters. Organisers had previously said they expect remaining UAE flight restrictions imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus to be lifted in time for Expo 2020.

Here’s what the passengers need on arrival in UAE: