International Flights Latest News Today: Air passengers who are planning to travel to Singapore from India, here comes a wonderful piece of news for you. As per the earlier announcement, Vistara, the leading full-service carrier of India. Is all set to operate its flights from Delhi to Singapore as Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights starting from 12 March 2022 that is tomorrow.Also Read - India To Resume International Flight Operations from March 27

The development comes as the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) extended the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) to more cities in India. Moreover, the CAAS said the VTL for India will also extend beyond Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai to include all Indian cities. Also Read - Operation Ganga: Centre Says 11 Flights To Evacuate 2,200 Stranded Indians From Ukraine Today

Vistara earlier had said that it will convert its weekly flight, UK115, which operates from Delhi (01:45) to Singapore (10:00) from Non-VTL to the Vaccinated Travel Lane flight. Besides, the airline said it will increase the frequency from weekly to twice a week. Also Read - Over 3,500 Citizens Expected To Arrive In India Tomorrow From Ukraine’s Neighbouring Countries

Check full schedule here

Flight No Departure Dep. Time Arrival Arr. Time Start Date End Date Frequency UK115 Delhi 01:45 Singapore 10:00 12-03-22 19-03-22 Sat. UK115 Delhi 01:45 Singapore 10:00 21-03-22 26-03-22 Mon, Sat

As per the guidelines, the fully vaccinated travelers can enter Singapore without any quarantine under the Vaccinated Travel Lane if they present negative results from pre-departure and on-arrival Covid-19 test and also meet all eligibility requirements set by the Singapore government.

And not just the Vistara, other airlines such as Singapore Airlines and its low-cost subsidiary Scoot will convert all flights from India to Singapore to vaccinated travel lane (VTL) services.

In a statement, Singapore airline said while existing daily VTL flights will continue to operate from Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai, all of SIA India flights that arrive in Singapore from March 16, 2022, will progressively operate as VTL services.

Scoot also said that it will convert non-VTL routes from Amritsar, Coimbatore, Trivandrum, Tiruchirappalli, and Visakhapatnam to VTL services over time.

India to start international flights from March 27: Nearly after a two-year gap, India will resume regular international flights from March 27, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said last week. India had earlier suspended the scheduled international flights since March 23, 2020, due to the COVID pandemic.

“After having recognised the increased vaccination coverage across the globe and in consultation with stakeholders, the Government of India has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to and from India from March 27, 2022, i.e. start of summer schedule 2022,” it said.