New Delhi: In a great news for international travellers, the Indian government has finalized an air bubble agreement with Australia, which will allow all eligible passengers to travel between the two countries, reported the livemint. A bilateral air bubble is a mechanism to resume flights between two nations with pre-conditions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

At present, scheduled international flight operations remain suspended at least till 31 January 2022, according to a recent notification by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). However, dedicated cargo flights, flights under the bilateral air bubble pacts with select countries continue to operate.

India currently has bilateral air bubble agreements with 33 countries, namely: Afghanistan, Australia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, Ethiopia, Finland, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Kenya, Kuwait, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Rwanda, Singapore, Seychelles, Switzerland, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, the UAE, the UK, and the USA, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

