International Flights Latest News Today: To give the next level of comfort in their journey to air passengers, Emirates, the largest airline and one of two flag carriers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has announced that it started 'First-Class' service between Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, and Dubai. Interestingly, Emirates became the first international airline to operate first-class service from Kerala to UAE.

As per the latest updates from the airline, Emirates said it will deploy its wide-body Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a three-class cabin configuration and will offer 8 seats in First Class, 42 in Business Class, and 185 spacious seats in Economy Class.

As per the weekly schedule shared by the airline, Emirates said the air passengers from Thiruvananthapuram can experience the first-class service on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. In a similar manner, the Emirates flight EK 523 will depart from Thiruvananthapuram at 4:30 hours local time and reach Dubai at 7:15 hours local time.

Moreover, the Emirates flight EK 522 will depart Dubai at 21:40 hours and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 3:10 hours on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

Full flight schedule here:

Flight No Departure Dep. Time Arrival Arr. Time Aircraft EK523 TRV 04:30 DXB 07:10 Boeing 777-300ER EK522 DXB 21:40 TRV 03:10 +1 Boeing 777-300ER

What is First Class service all about? According to what the airline said the First Class services offer private suites with seats that recline to a full-flat bed, a personal electrically-controlled mini-bar, a wide-screen 32″ HD LCD screen, electrically-operated privacy dividers, and gourmet fine dining for passengers.

Moreover, the First Class passengers will also be provided with complimentary chauffeur-driven airport transfers in Dubai.

India issues revised guidelines: In the meantime, the Indian government on Thursday issued revised guidelines for international arrivals, doing away with the mandatory seven-day home quarantine for those arriving from overseas and the need for them to undertake an RT-PCR test on the eighth day. The Centre said that the revised guidelines will come into effect from February 14.

“Instead of seven-day home quarantine as mandated earlier, all travellers will self-monitor their health for 14 days after their arrival,” the Union Health Minister said.

According to him, besides uploading a negative RT-PCR report (taken 72 hours prior to the journey), there would also be an option to upload certificates of the completion of full primary Covid vaccination schedule provided from countries on a reciprocal basis.

The ministry provided a list of 82 such countries. These include the US, US, New Zealand, Switzerland , Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Bangladesh, Iran, Nepal, Mexico and the Netherlands.