International Flights Latest News Today: After India signed the air bubble agreement with Australia, Indian flagship carrier Air India said it has announced additional flights between India and Australia till 27 March 2022. Making the announcement on Twitter, Air India said it has started operating flights between New Delhi and Australian cities of Melbourne, Sydney from January 2, 2022 and added that it will continue to operate till the end of March 2022.

Flight schedule: Sharing the details about the flight schedule, Air India said the flights between Delhi and Melbourne will be operated every Sunday from 2nd January to 27th March 2022.

In the similar manner, the Delhi-Sydney-Delhi flights will be operated every Monday, Tuesday effective from 3 January to 22nd March 2022.

Who Can Travel Between India And Australia?

According to the air bubble agreement signed between India and Australia, the airlines of both countries can carry the passengers on their flights being operated under this arrangement.

Inbound Flights to India

The Indian nationals or nationals of Nepal or Bhutan in Australia and New Zealand;

All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders and PIO cardholders holding passports of any country;

All foreign nationals holding a valid Indian visa as per extant guidelines.

Outbound Flights From India

Nationals/residents of Australia, and foreign nationals with valid visa who are eligible to enter Australia/New Zealand;

Indian national or national of Nepal or Bhutan destined for Australia/ New Zealand and holding a valid visa of the destination country.

India’s latest travel guidelines: Earlier this month, the Central government issued fresh set of guidelines for international air passengers in the wake of rising case of coronavirus and omicron. In the guidelines, India made seven-day home quarantine mandatory for all international arrivals and an RT-PCR test on the eighth day.

The guidelines have come into force from January 11 and will remain effective till further government orders.

Previously, travellers coming from countries specified as at risk had to submit sample for COVID testing post-arrival and were required to wait for their results at the airport before leaving or taking a connecting flight.

If tested negative they were needed to undergo home quarantine for seven days and then get their RT-PCR test done on the eighth.