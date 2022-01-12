International Flights Latest News Today: The air passengers who are planning to fly to Qatar from India, here comes an amazing news for you. As part of its 25th anniversary celebrations, Qatar Airways has launched a Global Sales campaign for passengers in India. As per reports, the airline is offering great savings of up to 25 percent on flight tickets for Indian air passengers. Notably, this discount offer is in addition to special savings on seat selection, extra baggage allowance, hotel bookings, and car rental, for a seven-day campaign period that has started on 10 January 2022.Also Read - Arunachal Pradesh Imposes Night Curfew, Orders Closure of Schools, Colleges Spiralling Covid Cases | Full Guidelines Here

As per the report, Qatar Airways said that the air passengers who join the airline's award-winning loyalty programme, Privilege Club, using the enrolment promo code FLYQR22, will instantly earn an additional 2,500 bonus Qmiles in celebration of Qatar Airway's 25th Anniversary.

Apart from this, the passengers can experience Qatar Airways' award-winning services and utilize the special promotion with guaranteed flexibility on Business and Economy Class with savings of up to 25% on expanding network.

The passengers must note that the Global Sale 25th Anniversary Campaign is valid on all Qatar Airways flights for travel until 16 January 2022. The passengers must book on www.qatarairways.com/en-in/offers/25-years.html or visit any local Qatar Airways sales office or visit their preferred travel agents to take advantage of this special scheme from the airlines.

It must be noted that the Qatar Airways as part of 25th Anniversary offers air passengers around the world great savings on their next travel.

The passengers should know that Qatar Airways was established in 1997 by His Highness The Father Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who outlined a vision to turn Qatar Airways into a leading international carrier with the highest standards of service and excellence. From that time till now, Qatar Airways has earned awards and accolades and was recently announced as the ‘Airline of the Year by the international air transport rating organization, Skytrax, for the sixth time.