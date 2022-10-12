International Flights Latest News Today: To further expand its international market, IndiGo airline on Tuesday announced the launch of a direct flight to Istanbul from Mumbai in. the airline said the new routes and additional frequencies will enhance international connectivity between India and Turkey and beyond, through IndiGo’s codeshare with Turkish Airlines. The airline also said it has started accepting reservations for Mumbai-Istanbul flights.Also Read - Trishul, Mashaal Or Rising Sun? Which Symbol Will Uddhav Thackeray Faction Of Shiv Sena Be Allotted By ECI?

In a statement, the Indigo airline said these flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travelers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options to access destinations that help in building businesses and are known for their tourist attractions.

Giving details, Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said: "In line with our vision to strengthen international connectivity from India, we have launched a new connection between Mumbai- Istanbul. This will enhance international capacity and offer more options to consumers. Istanbul is a major city in Turkey that is world-famous for its rich history and culture, stunning scenery, magnificent structures, and a plethora of aspects. Istanbul is a prominent center of trade and commerce."

He also said that Mumbai is a mix of iconic old-world charm architecture, strikingly modern high rises, cultural and traditional structures, and whatnot and the city is all about art, history, culture, food, theatre, cinema, nightlife, and a lot more.

“We will strive to stay true to our promise of affordable fares, on-time performance, courteous and hassle-free service across a wide network,” he added further.

Check IndiGo Mumbai-Istanbul Flight Schedule

As per the airline’s announcement, it will operate daily flights between Mumbai and Istanbul. The airline will operate flight 6E 0017, which departs Mumbai at 03:10 and arrives in Istanbul at 10:00. The same flights that arrived in Mumbai at 20:15 will depart Istanbul at 20:15.

Flight No. Origin Destination Departure Arrival 6E 0017 Mumbai Istanbul 03:10 10:00 6E 0018 Istanbul Mumbai 20:15 05:00

The airline said the India-Turkey connection will enhance the tourist footprint in Istanbul, offering easy access to attractions like Hagia Sophia Mosque, Dolmabahce Palace, Bosphorus Strait, Istanbul Sea Life Aquarium, Blue Mosque, Grand Bazaar, and Spice Bazaar, Turkish and Islamic Arts Museum and Istanbul Cevahir Mall.