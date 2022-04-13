International Flights Latest News Today: As the coronavirus cases have gone down and the international flight services have resumed, AirAsia Malaysia on Wednesday announced the resumption of international flights from Malaysia to many key Indian cities and also said it will offer its customers and travel agents a 20% discount to all Indian destinations from Malaysia via the AirAsia Super App till 1 May 2022.Also Read - Hyderabad Gets 'Tree City Of The World Tag' For Second Year

Six Indian cities where the airline will resume flight operations include Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata and Tiruchirappalli.

The airline had last week announced that the flight operation between Malaysia and six Indian destinations will resume in April 2022, while the airline has a plan to resume flights to Thailand from 5 Indian cities effective from May 2022.

Marking the resumption of 30 additional weekly flights to India from this month and next month, AirAsia said it is offering customers and travel agents a 20% discount to all Indian destinations from Malaysia via the AirAsia Super App from today until 1 May 2022, as well as a complimentary 20kg check-in baggage allowance per booking.

Check flight schedule:

Route (Return Flights) Frequency Inaugural Flight Date Kuala Lumpur – Bengaluru 2x weekly on Wed, Fri Commenced on 1 April 2022 Kuala Lumpur – Kolkata 1x weekly on Fri 22 April 2022 Kuala Lumpur – Kochi 1x weekly on Mon 18 April 2022 Kuala Lumpur – Hyderabad 4x weekly on Tue, Thu, Sat, Sun 1 May 2022 Kuala Lumpur – Chennai 4x weekly on Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun Commenced on 01 April 2022 Kuala Lumpur – Tiruchirappalli 4x weekly on Tue, Thu, Sat, Sun Commenced on 5 April 2022

The airline said the ticket booking can be done by clicking on the ‘Flights’ icon on the super app, for the travel period between 1 May 2022 and 25 March 2023.

Notably, India last month resumed international flight services nearly after a hiatus of over two years. Battered by the pandemic, the airline industry is slowly coming back to normalcy and the resumption of normal overseas flights is expected to provide a fillip to the sector.

While Indian carriers have resumed normal international services, various foreign airlines, including Emirates, Virgin Atlantic and LOT Polish have also announced plans about their services to and from India.

Scheduled international passenger flights have remained suspended since March 23, 2020 in the wake of the pandemic. The overseas flights arebeing operated now under bilateral air bubble arrangements with various countries.