International Flights Latest News: For people who are eagerly looking for a vacation at the Maldives, here comes a piece of good news for you. Come July 15, you will be able to fly to the island nation for vacation and enjoyment. India's private air carrier Go First, which was formerly known as GoAir, has announced the resumption of international flights to the Maldives from July 15, 2021.

Giving further details about its flight schedule, the private airline said that two flights per week, Thursdays and Sundays, would initially be operated, and then the frequency would be increased from August onwards. In the beginning, the airline will operate flights from Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru airports.

"Go First will resume services to the Maldives with two flights a week (Thursdays and Sundays) from July 15, from Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru airports," the statement noted.

However, the number of flights will be restricted for now due to the prevailing COVID situation but the frequency will be gradually increased as the pandemic situation gets back to normalcy.

The airline said that there will be four flights a week from August 1 and daily flights will be available from September 1 onwards.

“Flights beyond October 1 are already selling as daily operations. Additionally, aimed at offering exceptional convenience to the passengers the flight schedule has been designed to provide seaplane connectivity at Male,” Go First further said.

The airline said that the move to resume international flight operations to Maldives comes days after the island nation opened its borders to South Asian countries including India.

Apart from the flight services, Go First will also offer an array of additional products and services, including ‘GoHoliday’ tour packages, pre-flight COVID-19 test, “smart assist”, international SIM, lounge and car rental.

“Travellers looking for complete ease of travel can enjoy attractive packages from GoHoliday. Offers starting as low as Rs 32,500, along with 20 percent discount on land package, can be availed using a promo code,” it said.

This GoHoliday offer is inclusive of airfares, airport transfers, accommodation for 3 nights/4 days (3 star category), meals – breakfast and dinner and travel insurance, Go First said.

