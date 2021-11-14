New Delhi: In a major piece of good news for India-US travellers, the American Airlines has resumed its flight services to the country after almost a decade, reported the Times of India. With this, the India-US nonstop connectivity is set to received a massive boost. The airline’s New York-Delhi inaugural flight landed at the capital’s IGI Airport on Saturday night, the TOI report said. This flight was supposed to start in October-end this year, but was deferred by a couple of weeks for the November 8 US reopening for international travelers.Also Read - International Flights: Air India Announces Additional Flights From Delhi to Bangkok This Month, Opens Booking

Also, American's Bengaluru-Seattle that was to start from January 4, 2022, has been deferred by a few months to March-end as corporate travel is yet to pick up and is expected to show signs of revival by the time. The airline had last flown to India in 2012 when it terminated its Chicago-Delhi route that was launched in 2007.

"There is tremendous demand for travel between India and the US, thanks to the large diaspora and growing business ties. The pandemic has led to a preference among people to travel nonstop instead of going one-stop. There is huge potential for expansion in India. Mumbai is one place we are looking at closely. We will see how these two routes that we have announced do and then decide," American's MD (sales) Tom Lattig was quoted as telling TOI.

“Our India flights will have a feel of the country in terms of meals, inflight entertainment content, and Hindi-speaking crew. Our aircraft have onboard WiFi from Panasonic that have great oceanic coverage too,” he added.

The airline has deployed its 304-seater Boeing 777 on the Delhi route with four cabins — 216 seats in economy, 28 premium economy, 52 in business and 8 in first.