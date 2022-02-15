International Flights Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of good news for the air passengers who would like to fly to Singapore in the coming month. The Singapore Airlines (SIA), the flagship carrier of Singapore, on Tuesday said it will launch additional flights between India and Singapore starting from March 27, 2022.Also Read - West Bengal Withdraws Ban on Inbound International Flights From Tomorrow. Details Here

According to the details given by the airline, it will begin 10 more flights that would connect Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Cochin, and Mumbai with Singapore.

The air passengers must take note that the additional flights from India to Singapore are non- Vaccinated Travel Lane flights and the passengers will be subject to 7-day home quarantine measures/Stay-Home Notice (SHN) in Singapore after their arrival.

However, short-term visitors will not be allowed to enter Singapore on these flights unless they hold a valid approval of entry from the ICA.

As per the latest guidelines, the air passengers in order to enter Singapore quarantine-free, need to apply for a VTP and fly on designated VTL flights.

Full schedule here:

Flight No. Sector Aircraft Day of Operation Departure/Arrival Time SQ 423 Mumbai-Singapore (VTL) A359M Daily 23:35/07:30 (+1) SQ 421 Mumbai-Singapore (non-VTL) A359 M Tue/Fri, Sun* 11:50/19:50 SQ 403 Delhi-Singapore (VTL) B787-10 Daily 21:40/06:10 (+1) SQ 401 Delhi-Singapore (non-VTL) B787-10 Thu/Sun, Fri** 10:00/18:15 SQ 529 Chennai-Singapore (VTL) B787-10 Daily 23:15/05:55 (+1) SQ 525 Chennai-Singapore (non-VTL) B737-8R Fri/Sat/Sun*** 10:30/17:20 SQ 517 Kolkata-Singapore (non-VTL) B737-8R Daily 22:50/05:25 (+1) SQ 511 Bangalore-Singapore (non-VTL) A359 M Daily 23:10/06:10 (+1) SQ 505 Ahmedabad-Singapore (non-VTL) A359 M Tue, Thu/Sun**** 23:05/07:15 (+1) SQ 535 Kochi-Singapore (non-VTL) B737-8R Daily* 23:05/06:10 (+1) SQ 523 Hyderabad-Singapore (non-VTL) B737-8R Daily 22:55/06:00 (+1)

Last month, Singapore Airlines had said it has started the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights between India and Singapore which was temporarily suspended due to restrictions. The airline had stopped accepting new bookings for all VTL flights from India that were scheduled between 23 December 2021 and 20 January 2022.

And after 21 January 2022, the air passengers from India were allowed to book Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights for quarantine-free travel into Singapore.