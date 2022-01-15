International Flights Latest News: The air passengers will soon fly directly from Tripura’s Agartala to international destinations such as Bangkok, Bangladesh. Yes, you read it right. The Airport Authority of India (AAI) officials said on Saturday announced that the international flight operation from the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) airport in Agartala would soon start operations connecting Bangkok via Guwahati airport and Chittagong and Dhaka in Bangladesh.Also Read - Delhi Govt In Fresh Order Allows Disabled, Pregnant Women Employees To Work From Home

As per latest updates, the MBB airport in the Tripura capital city is the second busiest airport in northeastern India after Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati in terms of handling of aircraft and passengers. Also Read - Hong Kong Airport Bans Transit Travellers From 153 Countries, Including India Amid Rising COVID Cases

As per a report by IANS, the water cannon salute was accorded on Saturday after the first flight with 143 passengers on board from Kolkata landed at the new integrated terminal building of MBB Airport, which was inaugurated by PM Modi on January 4. Also Read - 20 More People, Including 8 Students, Test Covid Positive At IIT Kharagpur Campus

The new terminal building on Saturday was commissioned in the presence of Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik, who was among the first passengers to embark from the airport on Saturday.

Built at a cost of Rs 5,00 crore, the new integrated terminal building has been designed to handle 1,500 passengers including 200 international passengers during peak hours and it is equipped with all modern amenities.

First built in 1942 after the land was donated by the then Tripura king Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur, the Agartala airport was used as a technical base for the Royal Air Force during World War II.

Earlier known as Singerbill Airport, Agartala airport was renamed after Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur in July 2018. It is being used in a big way by Bangladesh nationals, for whom Agartala sometimes is the first stop to a destination in India or overseas as the airport is much closer to their areas than their own country’s airports.