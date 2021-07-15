International Flights Latest News Today: Keeping in view the ongoing COVID pandemic and the upcoming CIOVID third wave, the IndiGo airlines on Thursday has listed guidelines for its international passengers flying to and from nine cities in seven countries. The airline in the guidelines has listed passengers who are exempt from foreign travel restrictions and the requirements they need to fulfill for the journey.Also Read - Indians Can Now Travel to Canada Via 'Third Country' Route | Check Latest Travel Advisory

Notably, the international guidelines by IndiGo cover passengers flying to Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi in UAE, Doha in Qatar, Kuwait City in Kuwait, Male in Maldives, Muscat in Oman, Dhaka in Bangladesh, and Colombo in Sri Lanka.

In the guidelines, IndiGo has made it clear that passengers not complying with the regulations will not be allowed to board its flights. For passengers denied boarding, fare component is non-refundable, while non-airline taxes are refundable.

Here are the latest guidelines:

Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi in UAE:

To fly to Dubai from India, passengers allowed include members of diplomatic missions, holders of UAE golden or silver visa, UAE nationals, and customers exempted or granted permission to enter the UAE by the appropriate authorities. Passengers must have a valid Covid‑19 test certificate issued within 48 hours of the time of sample collection and scheduled flight departure. Only RT-PCR test reports from certified labs that issue a QR code linked to the original report will be accepted.

Doha in Qatar

Only passengers allowed to travel to Doha from India are Qatari nationals, spouses, children and companions, Permanent Residency card holders, GCC nationals. Passengers should note that exceptional return permit is not required for Qatar Residence Cards holders. Passengers have to register themselves on the Ehteraz website (www.ehteraz.gov.qa) 12 hours before their departure. Passengers must download and register on the EHTERAZ app, and undergo a RT-PCR test on arrival at their own cost. Passengers must carry a negative PCR certificate in printed form.

Kuwait City in Kuwait

Only employees of Kuwait Ministry of Health and their first-degree relatives, and employees of private medical sector are allowed to travel from India to Kuwait. Passengers travelling to Kuwait shall mandatorily have to download and register on the Kuwait Mosafer App. Passengers are subject to two RT-PCR tests upon arrival at their own cost.

Muscat in Oman