International Flights Latest Update: Nearly after two years, IndiGo on Tuesday said it has commenced international flights to Thailand. According to a report by IANS, the airline will operate these flights under air bubble agreement till March 26, 2022, and thereafter as part of its scheduled commercial international operations.Also Read - Delhi: Under-Construction Building Collapses at Nicholson Road Near Kashmiri Gate, Few Feared Trapped

The airline said the flights will connect Bangkok with Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru and Phuket with Delhi and Mumbai. Also Read - International Flights to Operate With 100% Capacity From March 27: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

“These flights will not only bring down airfares on these routes but also promote trade tourism and mobility, giving a fillip to economic recovery in both the countries,” William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo, was quoted as saying by IANS. Also Read - Meet Mahasweta Chakraborty, 24-Year-Old Kolkata Pilot Who Evacuated 800 Indian Students From Ukraine

IndiGo started the flight operations after Thailand opened its borders nearly two years after it restricted entry for tourists in March 2020. The country had reopened its border to vaccinated travellers from every country on February 1, 2022.

“Fully vaccinated foreign travellers from India can enter Thailand without quarantine,” the airline said, adding that as per the new rules, travellers will need a negative PCR lab result before arrival and two more PCR tests after landing — one upon entry and another on their fifth day in Thailand.

International flights from India to start from March 27: In the meantime, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said after a two-year hiatus, India will resume regular international flights from March 27. Notably, India had suspended the scheduled international flights since March 23, 2020, due to the COVID pandemic.

However, special international flights were operating between India and 37 countries since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements.

“After deliberation with stakeholders and keeping in view the decline in the COVID-19 caseload, we have decided to resume international travel from March 27 onwards,” Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia recently had said, adding that “with this step, I am confident the sector will reach new heights”. However, he added that the air bubble arrangements will also stand revoked thereafter.

In an air bubble arrangement formed between two nations, carriers of each country are allowed to operate a limited number of international flights to other’s territory with specific restrictions.