International Flights Latest News Today: As the coronavirus cases are going down and countries are slowly reopening their international borders, it is being reported on Wednesday that India may start the regular international flight operations in March. According to a report CNBC TV18, the Civil Aviation Ministry is in talks with the Home and Health Ministries about the resumption of regular international flights to and from the country. The report suggests that the final decision for the same is yet to be taken.Also Read - What is COVID Brain Fog— And How Can You Clear it| Experts Explains

Last month, the DGCA had extended the suspension of the scheduled international passenger flights till February 28. Notably, India had banned scheduled international passenger flights since March 23, 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID pandemic. However, special passenger flights have been operating between India and nearly 40 countries since July 2020 as part of the air bubble agreement. Also Read - International Flights: Singapore Airlines Announces Additional Flights Between India, Singapore From March 27. Full Schedule Here

In the circular, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had stated that the competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of February 28, 2022. Also Read - Karnataka Extends Containment Measures Till Feb 28; Surveillance At Borders To Continue | Check Guidelines

The DGCA also had mentioned that the restrictions, however, will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flight specifically approved by the DGCA. Moreover, the flights under air bubble arrangement will not be affected, it had stated.

In the meantime, the Central government earlier this month issued revised guidelines for international arrivals, doing away with the mandatory seven-day home quarantine for those arriving from overseas and the need for them to undertake an RT-PCR test on the eighth day. The Health Ministry said the revised guidelines will come into effect from February 14.

“A sub-section (2 per cent of the total passengers on the flight) shall undergo random post-arrival testing at the airport on arrival. They will submit their samples and be allowed to leave the airport,” Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said while announcing the move on Twitter.

He said that instead of seven-day home quarantine as mandated earlier, all travellers will self-monitor their health for 14 days after their arrival.

According to the minister, besides uploading a negative RT-PCR report (taken 72 hours prior to the journey), there would also be an option to upload certificates of the completion of full primary Covid vaccination schedule provided from countries on a reciprocal basis.

The ministry had provided a list of 82 such countries and these include the US, US, New Zealand, Switzerland , Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Bangladesh, Iran, Nepal, Mexico and the Netherlands.

However, the air passengers found to be symptomatic during screening after arrival shall be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility in accordance with health protocol. If tested positive, their contacts shall be identified and managed as per laid down protocol.