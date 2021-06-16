International Flights Latest News Today: Air travellers who are eagerly waiting to fly to Dubai, and other emirates, here comes a piece of good news for you. Now the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is allowing silver residency permit holders — in addition to gold permits — from India to enter the Arab nation. Apart from India, the UAE is also allowing passengers with silver residency permits from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka to fly to the country. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown Curbs Will be Further Relaxed After June 21, Confirms Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa

Issuing a notification in this regard, the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority said that the travellers who are eligible to visit from these countries will have to wear a monitoring and tracking device and it is mandatory for all while travelling to UAE. Also Read - Assam Extends Lockdown Restrictions Till June 21, Revises Corona Curfew Timing For Various Districts | Check Full Guidelines Here

As per updates, this tracking device will not tighten the norms for visitors from India as the UAE makes you wear the bracelet for the 10-day quarantine. However, the air passengers will have to undergo an RT-PCR test on the fourth day and then the eighth day. If the results come negative, then they can take off the bracelet and are free to travel anywhere inside the UAE. Also Read - WTC Final: India Announce 15-Member Squad To Take on New Zealand

As per the GCAA quarantine rules, the movement of such passengers is limited between the hotel and the airport without coming into close contact with persons of the community.

Due to COVID cases, the UAE has extended travel restriction from India till July 6. Notably, the UAE has imposed the travel ban since April 25 due to rising Covid cases in India.

Earlier this month, Air India Express and the Emirates have suspended the passenger flights from India till July 6, 2021. Moreover, the guidelines say that the passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE. However, the UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the revised published COVID-19 protocols will be exempt for travel.

Moreover, the GCAA has also announced that only a maximum of eight passengers can now fly into the UAE on business jets till further orders.