International Flights: A day after the US allowed fully vaccinated foreign travellers to enter the country from November 8, Air India on Saturday made the announcement that it will increase the flight frequency from Delhi to Chicago from November 3. Taking to Twitter, the airline stated that the frequency will be increased from 6 days a week to 7 days a week. The Airline also stated that it has started bookings through its official website, Booking Offices, Call Centre and other Authorised Travel Agents.Also Read - Ban on Sale, Use of Firecrackers: How These States Take Strict Measures to Bring Air Pollution Under Control

“Air India will increase frequency between New Delhi & Chicago from 6 to 7 days a week effective 03rd Nov ‘ 21 to 23rd March’22. Bookings opened through Air India Website, Booking Offices, Call Centre & our Authorised Travel Agents,” the airline said in a statement. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: Bommai Govt Makes Big Announcement, Plans to Relax Curbs For Commercial Establishments, May Open Borders

#FlyAI : Air India will increase frequency between New Delhi & Chicago from 6 to 7 days a week effective 03rd Nov ' 21 to 23rd March'22. Bookings opened through Air India Website, Booking Offices, Call Centre & our Authorised Travel Agents. pic.twitter.com/OjKX1rHChr — Air India (@airindiain) October 16, 2021

Also Read - Fully Vaccinated Against Covid-19? You Can Now Travel to US From 8 November. 7 Things to Know

Prior to this, Air India had increased its flight frequency to the US from the first week of August. In a tweet, the flag carrier had said: “Air India will operate additional flights between New Delhi & Newark on 6th,13th, 20th & 27th August ‘21. These are in addition to the existing flights operating in this sector. Bookings open through AI Website, Booking Offices, Call Centre & Authorised Travel Agents.”

However, the news of increasing the flight frequency has comes as a blessing for air passengers who are eagerly waiting to fly to the US.

As per the updates, the airline was operating at least 21 flights per week to the US, with the maximum increase in New York (JFK and Newark or EWR) flights followed by Chicago and San Francisco.

The flights are being operated under Air Bubble agreement which has been signed between India and United States

On Friday, the White House said the US will allow fully vaccinated foreign travellers to enter the country from November 8. With this announcement, the US will essentially lift travel restrictions from countries like India, United Kingdom and China.

“The US’ new travel policy that requires vaccination for foreign national travellers to the United States will begin on November 8,” White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz said.

“This announcement and date applies to both international air travel and land travel. This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent, he said in a tweet.

The new travel policy was first announced on September 20. Under the new policy, a foreign national having vaccinated against COVID-19 with a vaccine approved by the US or the World Health Organization (WHO) would be allowed to enter the country.