International Flights Latest News Today: Air India Express on Friday became the first airline in India to operate its flight service to Dubai with fully vaccinated crew members. Issuing a statement in this regard, the low-cost arm of Air India said it operated Delhi-Dubai (IX 191) with the pilots and the cabin crew having received both the Covid jabs. Prior to this, Vistara had operated India's first domestic flight on Delhi-Mumbai-Delhi route with fully vaccinated crew members. In a statement, Vistara has also stated that it plans to operate more such flights in the coming days as their number of fully vaccinated staff increases.

"We have vaccinated almost all eligible crew members and frontline staff not only to ensure their safety and health but also to make our passengers feel safe and reassured as they fly with us. AI Express had operated India's first Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flight which on May 7 from Abu Dhabi to the country," Air India Express said in a statement.

According to the airline, Captains DR Gupta and Alok Kumar Nayak and cabin crew members — Venkat Kella, Praveen Chandra, Pravin Chougle and Manisha Kamble are fully vaccinated ahead of working in the aircraft. As per updates, the same crew members will operate the return flight IX 196, on Dubai – Jaipur – Delhi sector.

Notably, Air India Express has been part of the Vande Bharat Mission, the largest civilian evacuation exercise in the world undertaken by the Centre in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak last year. As per updates from the airline, the Air India Express alone has operated 7005 VBM flights carrying a total of 1.63 million passengers till last month.

To ensure safety and health to all its crew members, all Indian airlines and other aviation sector players like airport operators are vaccinating their employees, staff, starting with the frontline workers like operating crew, airport staff and others. The move comes after several airline crew members and other employees lost their lives after getting infected with Covid in the line of duty.