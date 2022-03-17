International Flights Latest Update: Air Mauritius, the flag carrier of Mauritius, on Thursday made an announcement that it will operate 5 weekly flights between Mumbai and Mauritius from March 27. The airline said it is increasing the frequency of flights between the two cities. The announcement from Air Mauritius comes after India last week said it will resume regular commercial international passenger services from March 27, 2022.Also Read - Chandigarh Withdraws Orders On Restrictions on Gathering For Any Purpose | Details Here

Giving details, Air Mauritius said it will operate weekly flights on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays with the Airbus A330-900neo.

The flight passengers must note that Air Mauritius is currently operating the international flights under the Air Bubble Arrangements with India, which is finalized in November 2021.

Mumbai-Mauritius Full Flight Schedule Here:

Flight No Departure Dep. Time Arrival Arr. Time Frequency MK 748 Mauritius 17h30 Mumbai 01h10 (+1) Tue, Wed, Thu, Sat & Sun MK 749 Mumbai 02h55 Mauritius 07h25 Wed, Thu, Fri, Sun & Mon

The air bubble agreement is signed between the two countries to establish commercial passenger services when regular international flights were halted due to the COVID pandemic.

It is a piece of good news for the air passengers from India that Mauritius has recently dropped the requirement for all incoming international travellers to present a negative PCR test before being allowed to the country.

As per the earlier guidelines, fully vaccinated passengers were allowed to present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before departure. However, the Ministry of Health and Wellness of Mauritius has dropped this requirement from 12 March 2022.

The move from the Mauritius government will make it much easier for business and leisure travellers to visit country and is being warmly welcomed by the travel and hospitality industry in Mauritius.

The demand from air passengers and tourists has increased after the reopening of its borders to international travel since last October, which coincided with the unlocking of travel restrictions in many of Mauritius’ key markets.