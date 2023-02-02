Home

International Flights: Air India Begins Direct Flight Services to Milan From Delhi | Details Here

International Flights Latest News Today: Air India said the direct flight services on Milan-New Delhi route were discontinued in March 2020 in the view of coronavirus pandemic.

Air India Flight Latest Update

International Flights Latest News Today: Air India on Thursday said the airline has resumed non-stop flight services to Milan from New Delhi from February 1 onwards. Giving details, the airline said the direct flight services on this route were discontinued in March 2020 in the view of coronavirus pandemic.

The airline in a statement added that the commencement of Milan flight along with Air India’s already announced flights to Vienna and Copenhagen from New Delhi will strengthen the airline’s footprint significantly in Europe.

Air India had late last November said it will operate three flights per week to Vienna and Copenhagen from New Delhi from February 18 and March 1, 2023, respectively.