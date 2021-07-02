International Flights Latest News Today: Giving a piece of good news to air passengers who are waiting to travel back to the country, India’s low-cost carrier Air India Express has announced the flight schedule from Kuwait and Dammam in Saudi Arabia to India for July-October 2021 under the Vande Bharat Mission. Also Read - International Flights: Air Bubble Agreement Between India And Qatar Extended For July 2021 Under Vande Bharat Mission

According to the details shared by the airline on its social media account, the flights will be connecting Kuwait to Vijayawada, Kozhikode, Kannur, Trichy, Kochi, and Mangalore.

As per the schedule shared by the airline, the flights on Kuwait-Vijayawada-Kozhikode sector will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and the flights on Kuwait-Kannur-Trichy sector will operate on Tuesdays and on Saturdays on the Kuwait-Mangalore-Trichy sector.

Air India Express has also announced flights from Dammam to India. Air India Express said it will on July 17, 2021, will fly on the Dammam-Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai sector. Flight IX 1582 will depart from Dammam at 10:30 AM and arrive in Thiruvananthapuram at 5:35 PM, and later land in Chennai at 7:45 PM.

Full schedule here:

Giving further details, Air India Express also stated that it has opened the booking of all the flights, tickets can be booked through the Air India Express website, Call Centre, City Office, or Authorized travel agents, the airline said.

However, the passengers must note that these flights are being operated under the Central government’s Vande Bharat Mission and not for commercial purpose. Moreover, it also must be noted that starting from 24th April 2021 until further notice, all commercial flights from India to Kuwait have been suspended.

Who Can Travel To Kuwait From India?