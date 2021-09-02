International Flights Latest News: Here comes a piece of good news for air passengers who are planning to travel to UAE. In a big relief for them, Abu Dhabi on Thursday said it will lift the quarantine rules for all vaccinated passengers arriving from international destinations. The quarantine rules will be lifted from Sunday, September 5. This was announced by Abu Dhabi government media office on Twitter. Giving further detail, the media office said that a negative PCR test will remain a requirement to travel to the United Arab Emirates’ capital.Also Read - LIVE Tokyo Paralympics 2021 Day 9 Scores & Updates: Prachi, Pramod Make Semis; Arvind in Action Shortly

Passengers planning to travel to UAE will mandatorily have to take a RT-PCR test before flying, on arrival and then follow up tests on day 6 from green list destinations, or day 4 and 8 from non-green list countries.

International flights to UAE: Check the new rules

All passengers will have to present a negative PCR test result from within 48 hours before departing to UAE. They also need to take another PCR test on arrival in Abu Dhabi. The UAE has said that the vaccinated citizens, residents and visitors arriving from green list destinations will also have to take another PCR test on day 6. However, the travellers from other countries must take PCR tests on days 4 and 8, if staying in the emirate, without the need to quarantine. UAE has also said that the unvaccinated citizens, residents and visitors from green list destinations must take further PCR tests on days 6 and 9 after their arrival in Abu Dhabi. The guidelines also stated that the unvaccinated citizens, residents and visitors arriving from other destinations must quarantine for 10 days and take another PCR test on day 9. Earlier, UAE authorities had announced that the people coming to Saudi via India will not be asked to quarantine in a third country anymore under certain criteria.

In the meantime, Abu Dhabi has made booster doses mandatory for people who were inoculated with the Sinopharm vaccine. “Vaccinated individuals who received their second dose of Sinopharm vaccine more than six months ago must receive a booster dose to enhance their immunity,” Abu Dhabi’s media office said in a tweet. Other vaccines don’t currently require booster doses.