International Flights Latest News Today: Passengers planning to fly to London, here comes a wonderful news for you, Part of the air bubble agreement, now you can fly to London in British Airways from September 2. This was announced by the airline itself. Issuing a statement, British Airways said it will resume its Chennai-London flights, which had stopped in May last year due to COVID-19, from Thursday onwards.

"The return of this direct flight from Chennai to the UK is really important in reuniting people with their loved ones who have been kept apart due to Covid," the airline mentioned.

Issuing details about the flight schedule, British Airways said the flights on London-Chennai route will operate on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday while the services on Chennai-London route will operate on Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

It must be noted that the passenger flights between India and the UK have been operating under the air bubble arrangement as the commercial flight services have been suspended due to the COVID pandemic.

Full flight schedule:

Flight out of London: Sunday, Wednesday & Friday

Flight out of Chennai: Monday, Thursday & Saturday

In the statement, the British Airways also said that it has extended the flexible booking booking policies. If passengers are due to travel before August 31, 2022, they can change their booking without any change fees, or request a voucher which can be used for travel at any time up until September 30, 2023.

On the other hand the DGCA has extended the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights till September 30 but said that the international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis.

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020 and under bilateral “air bubble” arrangements with selected countries since July 2020.

So far, India has formed air-bubble pacts with around 28 countries, including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air-bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.