International Flights Latest News Today: As the international flight operations have started soon after the COVID cases went down, Vietjet on Wednesday announced that it will operate six flights between India and Vietnam in a phased manner starting April 29.

The airline in a statement said the flights on the Delhi-Hanoi route and Delhi-Ho Chi Minh City route — which were operating before the COVID-19 pandemic — will resume on April 29 and April 30, respectively.

Apart from this, the airline also announced operation of new flights on the Mumbai-Hanoi route and Mumbai-Ho Chi Minh City route from June 3 and June 4, respectively.

The airline further added that the flights operations on Mumbai-Phu Quoc route and New Delhi-Phu Quoc route will start from September 9.

The announcement from the airline comes after India resumed scheduled international passenger flights from March 27 after a two-year-long hiatus due to the COVID pandemic.

During the lockdown period, only limited international passenger flights were operating to and from India under air bubble arrangements with specific countries. However, India had no air bubble agreement with Vietnam so far.

Giving details to news agency PTI, Vietjet Managing Director Dinh Viet Phuong said that with flights of just over five hours per leg, and a convenient flight schedule on offer throughout the week, Vietjet’s renewed and increased connectivity between Vietnam and India will create many more trade and tourism opportunities between the two countries, helping to boost the economies of both.

Battered by the COVID pandemic, the airline industry is slowly coming back to normalcy and the resumption of normal overseas flights is providing a fillip to the sector.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is witnessing a significant jump in the first week of April after the resumption of regular international operations.

On March 8, the civil aviation ministry had announced that regular overseas flights will resume from March 27 amid a decline in coronavirus cases. In this regard the Central government had also revised the COVID guidelines for international flight operations, including the removal of the requirement to keep three seats vacant on overseas flights for medical emergencies. Besides, the requirement for the crew for having a complete PPE kit has been done away with.