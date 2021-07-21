International Flights Latest News Today: Part of the Central government’s Vande Bharat Mission, India’s national carrier Air India has announced two additional flights between Thailand and India in July 2021. Sharing further information on the flight schedule, the India Embassy in Thailand said the next Vande Bharat Mission flight from Bangkok to Delhi is on 30 July 2021.Also Read - Good News! Canada Will Reopen For International Tourism From THIS Date

"The next #VandeBharatMission flight from Bangkok to Delhi is on 30 July 2021. Indian nationals wishing to return to India are required to register at https://embassyofindiabangkok.gov.in/indian_national_form if not done earlier. Email cons.bangkok@mea.gov.in for more information," the Indian Embassy said on Twitter.

For the smooth transition of the expat Indians, the Embassy said that the Indian nationals wishing to return to India are required to register themselves on https://embassyofindiabangkok.gov.in for travel in the repatriation flights.

“Air India will be sending emails to all passengers registered with Embassy of India, Bangkok. Please await your email or call,” the Indian Embassy said in a tweet.

It is advised that the Indian Nationals who are stranded in Thailand due to travel restrictions must get themselves register with the Embassy of India by filling up the registration form.

Check full flight schedule here:

The Embassy of India said it will maintain the list to keep the stranded Indian nationals informed about the latest developments in immigration rules and procedures. “We shall continue to issue letters of support for visa extensions of stranded Indian nationals,” it said.

Issuing a circular, the Ministry of Civil Aviation earlier had said that till date, 8.9 million nationals have been brought back from abroad, making it the largest of its kind activity in the world.