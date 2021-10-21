International Flights Latest News Today: To expand its international market further, Air India has announced that it will increase the frequency of flights to/from Tel Aviv, Israel from 6 November 2021. Currently, Air India is operating only one weekly flight between Delhi and Tel Aviv. However, from 6 November 2021, Air India will operate flights on the Delhi-Tel Aviv-Delhi sector every Tuesday and Saturday and will continue to operate till 26th March 2022.Also Read - Breaking: India Issues Fresh Travel Advisory, Makes Negative RT-PCR Test Report Must For International Passengers

Issuing a statement, Air India said that it has opened bookings of the flights through Air India Website, Booking Offices, Call Centre & Air India's Authorized Travel Agents.

It must be noted that Air India in June this year had announced fresh flight schedule to Israel under Air Bubble Agreement. According to the new roaster that has been prepared by Air India, the airline operated Vande Bharat flights to countries such as Israel, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Italy, among others.

Air India Delhi-Tel Aviv-Delhi Flight Schedule

Flight No Departure Arrival Dep. Time Arr. Time Frequency AI139 DEL TLV 1720 2125 Tuesday AI140 TLV DEL 2325 0810+1 Tuesday AI139 DEL TLV 1505 1910 Saturday AI140 TLV DEL 2040 0525+ 1 Saturday

Travel guidelines for passengers to Israel