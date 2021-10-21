International Flights Latest News Today: After both the countries have relaxed the travel guidelines, the British Airways has announced a big Diwali offer and launched ‘The Best Gift’ an online campaign for Diwali 2021.Also Read - Horrifying! Airplane Drops Human Excrement on Man While Flying Over His Garden

As part of the campaign, British Airways has also announced exciting fares for customers to give them yet another reason to travel to meet their loved ones. The special ticket fares are available between October 18 and November 3, 2021. Also Read - Gold Rate Drops by ₹5,900 Ahead of Diwali, Dhanteras; Check Gold Price in Your City

As per the updates, the lowest fare in World Traveller (economy) from India to the UK is Rs 47,200 and Rs 158,970 in Club World (business). However, the airline has said that the travel must be completed on or before 31 March 2022. Also Read - International Flights: Air India Enhances Flight Frequency to Israel From Nov 6 | Full Schedule, Travel Guidelines, Other Details Here

Giving further details, Moran Birger, British Airways’ Head of Sales for South Asia, Middle East and Africa told Business Insider: “We would like to wish a very Happy Diwali to all our customers in India and overseas who are celebrating the festival. Many of our customers have been separated from family and friends abroad for a very long duration of time. We have announced some exciting offers for anyone wanting to plan a trip this Diwali, while making the most of these great offers. British Airways’ flexible booking policy also gives our customers reassurance if their plans change.”

Special ticket fares to London

In this Diwali campaign, British Airways offers special fares to London and these special fares are available in economy (World Traveller) and business (Club World) from Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

Moreover, to help make the decision even easier for the air passengers, British Airways has made booking options flexible to allow you to book and change later.

The development comes after the UK earlier this month relaxed the guidelines and said fully vaccinated travellers returning to England from countries not on the travel ban red list can take a COVID-19 negative Lateral Flow Test (LFT) instead of the more expensive Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test. This new rule will come into effect from October 24.

The UK government said that the travellers vaccinated in over 100 countries and territories, including India, will also be treated the same as returning fully vaccinated UK residents.

Travel guidelines