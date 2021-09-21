New Delhi: Air Canada, the largest airline of Canada, has resumed its flight operations in India that were suspended four months ago owing to deadly second wave of Covid-19, reported the livemint. The Air Canada flights to India are currently being operated under the Air Bubble agreement between the two countries. Canada is one of the 28 countries to have an air bubble agreement with India.Also Read - Planning to Visit Canada From India? Here's Everything to Know

Responding to a passenger's query on resumption of flights to India, the Air Canada on Twitter said that it was resuming flights to Delhi. "Yes, the route is resuming," Air Canada replied to a Twitter user, according to the Mint report. The airline also said that the passengers who plan to travel to Canada (Toronto) must carry an RT-PCR test or Rapid PCR test taken not more than 18 hours before departure.

"The only accepted COVID-19 tests are an RT-PCR test or a rapid PCR test that must be taken no more than 18 hours before your departing Air Canada flight to Canada from the COVID-19 Testing Centre & Lounge across from Terminal 3 at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi," the airline said. "Air Canada requires either of these specific tests. No other test from any other clinic within India will be accepted, even if you are connecting from a different city," it added.

Here’s a list of COVID-19 vaccines accepted by the Government of Canada: