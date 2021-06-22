International Flights Latest News: Keeping the coronavirus situation in view in India, the Canadian government has extended the suspension of direct flights from India till July 21. The announcement was made by the Public Health Agency of Canada. However, the decision of the government has been conveyed to India. Also Read - WTC Final: Tim Southee Breaks Ricky Ponting's Massive Record, Inches Close to MS Dhoni's Tally

Canada had earlier suspended the flight services from India on April 22 for 30 days. However, the flight ban was later extended by another 30 days till May 21.

Issuing a statement, Canadian transport minister Omar Alghabra said that as the COVID cases continue to rise high in India, Canada is extending the flight restrictions for India with immediate effect. "We will continue to assess the evolving situation and determine appropriate action going forward," he said.

The move from Canada was expected earlier after several cases of the Delta variant originating in India were reported in Canada.

Moreover, there were mounting demands from provincial governments to ban the flight services from India at the earliest because of the risk of transmission of cases into Canada.

Notably, the Air Canada and Air India were operating daily flights between the Canadian cities of Toronto and Vancouver and New Delhi, India in air bubble arrangement ahead of the flight ban.

However, the Canadian government said that it is not renewing the travel ban from Pakistan. The travellers from Pakistan will be required to get a COVID-19 test in the country in order to board a flight to Canada.